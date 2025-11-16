Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 15.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 805,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,033,000 after purchasing an additional 408,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 381,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,659,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,909,750. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total value of $66,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,476.27. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock worth $2,825,527. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.58.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.07.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

