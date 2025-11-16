Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 411,050 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 494.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

DIS stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

