Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,291 Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSGS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

MSGS stock opened at $215.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.57. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.67. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.The company had revenue of $39.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

