Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,431 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 72.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in FTI Consulting by 26.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $165.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.73 and a 200 day moving average of $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $208.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.19 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 294,007 shares in the company, valued at $44,430,337.84. This trade represents a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

