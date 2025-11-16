Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 501 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $244,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.39. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $172.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.2487 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

