Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 16,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,006.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $980.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $829.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $396.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,086.11.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Degroof cut shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

