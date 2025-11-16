Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 76.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.1% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.58.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.