Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 23.2% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,715,000 after purchasing an additional 226,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAVA shares. Cfra Research raised shares of CAVA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $153.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.47.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $292.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.