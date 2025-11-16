Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,780,536,000 after purchasing an additional 294,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,042,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $662.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $667.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $706.62. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

