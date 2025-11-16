Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 3,143 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,903,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 335,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after buying an additional 59,238 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 47,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $199.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $202.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

