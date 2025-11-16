Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX stock opened at $180.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.23. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $129.33 and a 52-week high of $192.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

