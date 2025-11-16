Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,362,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,676,000 after purchasing an additional 105,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $209.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.