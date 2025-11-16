Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 65,381 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,381 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $4,190,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

GXO opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

