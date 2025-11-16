Advisory Resource Group Invests $206,000 in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 87,890 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,853,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

BITB stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

