Advisory Resource Group Purchases 2,450 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after buying an additional 22,144,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406,181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382,074 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,467.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,152,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $824,934,000 after buying an additional 8,568,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,558.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,356,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,630,000 after buying an additional 4,093,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.16.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

