Advisory Resource Group Purchases New Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. CWM LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 13.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,848 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $478.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $486.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.33. The company has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.Moody’s’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 price target on Moody’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 target price on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.07.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

