Advisory Resource Group Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Advisory Resource Group lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,717,000. Mirova US LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 164.5% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $146.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

