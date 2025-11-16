AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,435 Shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF $FTDS

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDS opened at $55.20 on Friday. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2333 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dividend Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

