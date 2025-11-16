AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,774 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF $RWX

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 2,931.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWX opened at $27.98 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

