AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 89.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Cameco by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. President Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

