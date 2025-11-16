AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 93.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.85.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.09%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $38,677.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,326.75. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,268.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,519.20. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,121 shares of company stock worth $394,400. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

