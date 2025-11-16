AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,872 Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF $FBOT

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Free Report) by 3,021.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF by 7,069.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,856,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FBOT opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

Featured Stories

