AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,407 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

