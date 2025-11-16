AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 307 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4,233.3% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price objective (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

ROP stock opened at $449.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $488.92 and a 200 day moving average of $532.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.42 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $452.23 per share, with a total value of $4,522,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,006,953.53. This trade represents a 11.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

