AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 539 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in NetApp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 60,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in NetApp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 814,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,563,000 after purchasing an additional 122,784 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 119.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 81.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,732. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $2,338,294 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.07.

View Our Latest Report on NTAP

NetApp Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $109.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.