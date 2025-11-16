AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMT. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 274,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 266,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COMT opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

