AE Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,832,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 36.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $257.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.05 and its 200-day moving average is $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $280.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $283.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.89.

In other news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total value of $103,687.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,467.83. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 931,388 shares of company stock worth $216,578,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

