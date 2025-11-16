AE Wealth Management LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 508.6% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 398.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $380.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.99 and a 200-day moving average of $359.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

