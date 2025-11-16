AE Wealth Management LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

