AE Wealth Management LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 58,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $285.04 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.56 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average of $272.85. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,511.23. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

