AE Wealth Management LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF $EQL

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 1,350.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $522.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

