AE Wealth Management LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 114.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.11 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

