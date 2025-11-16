AE Wealth Management LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF $KNGZ

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNGZ opened at $34.86 on Friday. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $36.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

