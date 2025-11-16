AE Wealth Management LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management grew its position in Zscaler by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler stock opened at $299.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.36. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,109.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,642.40. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total value of $2,974,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,358,621.50. This trade represents a 19.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.39.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

