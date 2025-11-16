AE Wealth Management LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 230.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,149.75. This trade represents a 65.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $400,001.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,128.75. This trade represents a 27.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 47,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,392 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

