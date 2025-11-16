AE Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $282.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.02 and a 200-day moving average of $254.07. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $287.05.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.