AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $225.92 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.33 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.79 and its 200 day moving average is $241.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

