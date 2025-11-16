AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $381,000 in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF $FDFF

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $44.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

