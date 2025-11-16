AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $411,000 in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,340,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1,350.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 233,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 51.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,344,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 525.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $6,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $160.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average of $140.66. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $166.08.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $904.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.28 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

FirstCash declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Wall Street Zen raised FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $638,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,937,035.88. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 69,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $9,559,133.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 932,958 shares in the company, valued at $129,205,353.42. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock worth $15,883,363. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

