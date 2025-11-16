AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 85.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,178 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 64,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter. Drystone LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 124.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 102.1% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

