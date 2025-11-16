AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June $GJUN

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.6% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Uptick Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $479,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GJUN stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

