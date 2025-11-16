AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 303 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 707.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $263.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.39. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.78.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by $6.13. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $278.00 price target on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

