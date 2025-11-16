AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Reddit during the second quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Reddit by 344.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $193.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.14. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $282.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.07.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,659 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,599.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,295,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,552,261.76. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 13,911 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.33, for a total value of $2,633,769.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,322,880.69. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 420,126 shares of company stock valued at $93,805,834 in the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RDDT. Argus started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price target on Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

