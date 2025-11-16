AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12,025.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FMHI opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.