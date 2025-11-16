AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VSS stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

