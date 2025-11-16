AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,316 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September $USEP

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 5.5% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 14.5% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 125,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 42.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 601,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares during the period.

BATS:USEP opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

