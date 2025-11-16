AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 436,289 Shares of First Horizon Corporation $FHN

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436,289 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 713.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 132,481 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $7,506,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in First Horizon by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.08%.The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $165,637.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,329.24. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,306,225.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,551,375.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 262,768 shares of company stock worth $5,721,862 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

