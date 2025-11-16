AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,922 Shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep $SEPM

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep (NYSEARCA:SEPM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEPM. Encompass More Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 96,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep during the first quarter worth $1,112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEPM opened at $31.52 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $31.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – September (SEPM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one year period. The exposure is reset annually in September SEPM was launched on Sep 20, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

