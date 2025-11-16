AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

SXT stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.14 and a fifty-two week high of $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.47.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 50.15%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP David J. Plautz acquired 2,150 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $199,907.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $278,847.02. The trade was a 253.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Carleone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $91,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,501.64. This trade represents a 4.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

