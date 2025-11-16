AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 730,851 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 730,851 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco by 55.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Invesco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.51 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,392.60. This represents a 77.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,769,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523.52. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

